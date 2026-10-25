Devyani Rana kickstarts works worth Rs 2.90 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

Mathwar, Oct 24: Reaffirming her commitment to public welfare and the holistic development of Nagrota Constituency, Devyani Rana MLA Nagrota today inaugurated development works worth Rs 2.90 crore in Bhagani, Keri and Jandial Upper, of Mathwar block of Nagrota constituency marking another significant step towards strengthening grassroot infrastructure and improving the quality of life of local residents.

The development initiatives reflect the vision of inclusive growth and equitable progress, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society and every corner of the constituency. These projects aim to address local needs, strengthen basic infrastructure and accelerate the pace of development in the region.

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Speaking on the occasion, MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana emphasised that the guiding principle of the BJP remains the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas." She stated that inclusive development, public welfare and equal opportunities for all remain central to the party's commitment to nation-building and grassroots empowerment.

She also recalled the contribution and developmental vision of Late Devender Singh Rana, former MLA of Nagrota, whose dedication to public welfare and commitment to the progress of the constituency continue to inspire efforts towards public service and development.

The inauguration of these works reflects her commitment to translating its vision into tangible outcomes for the people. The focus remains on strengthening rural infrastructure, addressing public aspirations and creating better opportunities for future generations.

Devyani Rana reiterated that the development of Nagrota Constituency will continue to be pursued with dedication, transparency and a people-centric approach, in line with the BJP's vision of inclusive development and the resolve to ensure that no area or section of society is left behind.