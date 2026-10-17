Devyani Rana interacts with progressive farmers of Dansal

Excelsior Correspondent

JINDRAH, Oct 16: MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana today interacted with progressive farmers of Dansal Block at Jindrah, emphasising the adoption of modern agricultural technologies, strengthening of farmer-oriented initiatives and promotion of sustainable practices to enhance productivity and farmers' income.

Rana said farmers are the backbone of the rural economy and stressed the need to ensure that scientific advancements, modern farming techniques and Government schemes reach farmers at the grassroots level. She highlighted the importance of farm mechanisation, efficient irrigation, soil health management, crop diversification and improved market access to reduce input costs and enhance returns.

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She called for stronger coordination between farmers and agricultural departments and organizations to facilitate technical guidance, training and access to modern equipment and relevant schemes. She also encouraged progressive farmers to share successful practices and promote innovation by combining traditional knowledge with scientific methods.

Referring to the guiding philosophy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, she emphasised that collective efforts and inclusive development are essential for building sustainable livelihoods and ensuring better opportunities for farming families.

Reiterating her commitment to the welfare of the farming community, Rana said strengthening FPOs, promoting modern agricultural technology, encouraging crop diversification and preserving traditional produce were key to the overall development of the constituency.

Rana reiterated that empowering farmers through technology, collective enterprise and improved market access remained central to the vision of doubling farmers' income and building a prosperous, self-reliant and sustainable rural economy.