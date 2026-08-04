Devyani Rana announces Rs 15 lakh for public projects at Nagrota market

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Aug 3: Demonstrating her commitment towards inclusive development and responsive governance, Devyani Rana today undertook an extensive tour of the Nagrota Main Market in the Nagrota Assembly Constituency to inspect various ongoing and completed development works.

Responding immediately to the genuine demands raised by the public, Devyani Rana announced an on-the-spot allocation of Rs 15 lakh for various development works, including the covering of the main nallah at Devender Singh Rana Chowk at Nagrota Bazaar and Till Post a long-pending public demand aimed at improving sanitation, safety, and the overall aesthetics of the market area. Several other on-the-spot decisions were taken during the visit, with directions issued to the concerned departments for the immediate redressal of public issues. Officials were instructed to act without delay and ensure that all identified works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Advertisement

In another significant initiative, two high-mast flood lights at Devender Singh Rana Chowk at Nagrota Bazaar were made functional on the spot with newly purchased lights following her intervention, restoring proper illumination in the busy market area and enhancing the safety and convenience of residents, traders, and commuters.

The prompt action, people-centric approach, and swift decision-making displayed during the visit were widely appreciated by the local residents, traders, and representatives of civil society. They lauded Devyani Rana's proactive leadership and her commitment to addressing public concerns without delay.

During the visit, Devyani Rana inspected the newly constructed Tehsil Office in the presence of Tehsildar Nagrota Sumit Kohli and Block Development Office (BDO) in the presence of BDO Nagrota Azhar Khan at Nagrota and reviewed the infrastructure and facilities being provided to the public.

She instructed the concerned officers to ensure that these institutions function efficiently and deliver prompt, transparent, and citizen-friendly services. She was accompanied by officers from various departments including AEE PWD (R&B), Nagrota, Wasim Ahmed, JE PWD (R&B), Nagrota Anjum Chowdhary, JE REW Chetana, who were directed to ensure quality execution and timely completion of all public works.