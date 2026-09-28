Devyani Rana announces 11 free tree saplings for every daughter born in Nagrota

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Sept 27: Nagrota MLA Devyani Rana today announced a unique green initiative under which 11 tree saplings will be provided free of cost to every family blessed with a daughter in Nagrota constituency.

Inspired by the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" Abhiyaan of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative aims to create a meaningful tradition where the arrival of every daughter is accompanied by the planting and nurturing of trees.

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Announcing the initiative, Devyani Rana said the thought is to celebrate the birth of every 'Bitiya Rani' girl child in Nagrota constituency while simultaneously promoting environmental conservation and contributing to the vision of a greener India.

"The 11 saplings carry a special significance. Of these, 10 trees will be dedicated to the newly born daughter, while one will be under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, thereby linking the celebration of the daughter with a tribute to her mother," she said.

Under the initiative, families in Nagrota constituency can collect 11 saplings from their respective Block Development Offices at the time of registration of their daughter's birth certificate. The arrangement is intended to make the initiative easily accessible to families and encourage them to participate from the very beginning of their daughter's journey.

The MLA said the initiative would also help promote environmental awareness, increase green cover and encourage community participation in climate and ecological responsibility. She expressed hope that families would take pride in watching the trees grow alongside their daughters and would pass on the values of environmental stewardship to the next generation.

She further called upon families, community organisations, educational institutions, social workers and local representatives to support the initiative and help turn it into a broader people's movement.