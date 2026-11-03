Devyani kickstarts development of Devender Rana Chowk, Pata Lehar road

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Nov 2: Continuing her commitment towards the development and transformation of Nagrota constituency, MLA Devyani Rana today kick-started two important development works, including the development of Devender Rana Sahib Chowk and blacktopping (BT) of Pata Lehar Road, with a combined advertised cost of Rs 50 lakh.

The initiatives mark another step towards strengthening public infrastructure, improving road connectivity and enhancing civic amenities for the people of Nagrota.

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Speaking on the occasion, Devyani reiterated that the development of Nagrota remains her foremost priority, with a focus on ensuring that every area of the constituency receives due attention and benefits from developmental initiatives.

She said that the vision of inclusive development, guided by the BJP's core mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," remains central to her approach towards public service.

Rana emphasised that development must reach every household, every village and every section of society, without discrimination, ensuring equitable opportunities and better infrastructure for all.

Highlighting the significance of the projects, she said that the development of Devender Rana Chowk would add to the civic infrastructure and provide a meaningful public space, while the blacktopping of Pata Lehar Road would improve connectivity, ensure smoother transportation and provide much-needed relief to local residents.

“Our resolve is clear: a developed Nagrota, better infrastructure, improved connectivity and equitable opportunities for all. We will continue working with dedication to ensure that the fruits of development reach every corner of the constituency,” she added.