Devyani announces Rs 1 Cr for playground development in Nagrota Constituency

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: In a significant step towards strengthening grassroots sports infrastructure and empowering the youth, MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana has announced a total allocation of Rs 1 crore for the development and upgradation of playgrounds across all panchayats of Nagrota Constituency.

The Rs 1 crore will be distributed equally among all panchayats, reflecting a commitment to balanced and equitable development and ensuring that every panchayat has the opportunity to create better sporting facilities for its children and youth.

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"A stronger sporting culture, empowered youth and a Nasha Mukt J&K are essential to building a healthier, more confident and prosperous future," MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana said.

The initiative is envisioned not merely as an investment in playgrounds, but as an investment in the future of the young generation. By creating accessible spaces for sports and physical activity, the effort seeks to encourage young people to pursue athletics and other sporting disciplines, nurture emerging talent and provide aspiring athletes with a stronger foundation at the grassroots level.

Linking the initiative to the larger national vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat and a Nasha Mukt J&K, Devyani Rana emphasised that sports can play a vital role in giving young people a positive direction, strengthening discipline and building confidence, purpose and a sense of community.

"Our responsibility is not only to build infrastructure, but to build opportunities for our youth. A playground can become the first step towards a sporting career, a healthier life and a stronger society. Through this initiative, we want every panchayat of Nagrota Constituency to have the opportunity to nurture its young talent and aspiring athletes," Devyani Rana said

She further said that the fight against drug abuse must be complemented by positive alternatives and meaningful opportunities for young people.

"The vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat and a Nasha Mukt J&K must begin at the grassroots. Our young people need opportunities to dream, compete and excel. We want to channel their energy towards sports, education and nation-building, rather than allowing it to be consumed by drugs and other destructive influences," she added.