Devyani allocates Rs 12.5 lakh for Shamshan Ghat road, protection work in Durga Vihar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: During her visit to Nagrota Panchayat to assess the requirements of the Main Nagrota Shamshan Ghat approach road and to review flood protection works at Durga Vihar, MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana announced a total allocation of Rs 12.5 lakh for the two important local infrastructure works.

An amount of Rs 7.5 lakh from the CDF has been allocated for the development and improvement of the approach road to the Nagrota Shamshan Ghat near Khel Gaon Nagrota, addressing the need for better connectivity and ensuring safer and more dignified access to the cremation ground for residents.

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While reviewing clearance works with Tehsildar Nagrota Sumit Kohli, a further Rs 5 lakh was allocated for flood protection works near Durga Vihar, aimed at strengthening protection measures and improving the area's resilience against water logging and flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

During the visit, Devyani Rana reviewed the requirements of both works and emphasised the importance of timely execution and quality infrastructure that responds to the needs of the local community.

“Addressing essential civic infrastructure and responding to practical concerns raised by residents is of the highest priority. Improving access to important community facilities while strengthening protection against flooding remains an important part of creating safer, more resilient and better-connected neighbourhoods." said MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana.

The works are expected to provide tangible benefits to residents and strengthen essential infrastructure in the respective areas.

The initiative is part of MLA Nagrota, Devyani Rana's continued focus on responsive governance, essential infrastructure and the safety, dignity and well-being of the people of Nagrota constituency.