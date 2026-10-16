Devotional song ‘Chandi Maa De Jana’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: During a function here today, chairman Nirbhay Bharat Foundation, Tarun Uppal, released the devotional song 'Chandi Maa De Jana', sung by emerging young singer, Khushal Banotra.

Tarun Uppal was chief guest on this occasion while Romesh Chander, Retired Director, Vigilance and Manik Uppal, chairman 'Stand with Humanity', were guests of honour. Master Rahul and Pandit Vishal were special guests.

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Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Uppal said that devotional songs like 'Chandi Maa De Jana' play an important role in preserving the spiritual heritage and traditional values of J&K.

The guests of honour also spoke on the occasion.

Music of the devotional song was composed by Naresh Kanth, lyrics by Sahil Sharma Sahu and video direction was done by Ajay Thakur. The choreography was done by Sneha Mehra Dance Group.

A handout stated that the devotional song 'Chandi Maa De Jana' is now available on the official Duggar Hills Production YouTube channel.