Devotees visit various Shiv caves, temples in Kashmir on occasion of Sawan Purnima

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: On the occasion of Sawan Purnima devotees visited various shrines of Amarnath including Prachin Amarnath at Thajiwara in Bijbehara tehsil of Anantnag district, Harieshwar cave of Lord Shiva in Khonmoh area of Srinagar district, Chotta Amarnath in Bandipora and Omouh Shiv temple in Verinag area of Anantnag district.

As per reports hundreds of devotees thronged Pracheen Amarnath shrine at Thajiwara in Bijbehara tehsil of Anantnag district from different parts of J&K UT and other states of country.

Advertisement

On the occasion a Maha Yagya was solemnized by Vijeshwar Devasthan Prabandhak Committee led by Sanjay Kumar Tickoo under the supervision of Jyotshi Avtar Krishan Shastri and other scholars.

The devotees offered prayers at holy shrine and prayed for the welfare of mankind as a whole. The authorities had made elaborate arrangements at the shrine. The Devasthan Committee complimented the administration for their cooperation in making the Yatra a success.

Meanwhile Shri Harieshwar Chhari Mubarak (Holy Mace) Puja concluded today at Pavitr Harishwar Gufa, Khonmoh, amid deep religious fervour, sacred chanting and the participation of hundreds of devotees. The rituals were conducted under tight security arrangements.

Devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva for peace, harmony, brotherhood and spiritual fulfillment, marking an important step towards reviving Kashmir's ancient Shaivite pilgrimage tradition.

Ravi Ji Bhat a local social activist along with devotees appealed to the Government and concerned authorities to develop and strengthen the strategic traditional track leading to Harieshwar Gufa, besides restoring the historic Shiv Temple, Yatri Bhavan and sacred spring at the foothills, which traditionally serve as a base camp for pilgrims.

They said improved access and basic pilgrim facilities would facilitate the annual Yatra and help preserve and revive the sacred heritage of Harieshwar.

Kiran Wattal convener Vishaw Kashmiri Samaj termed the Harishore yatra a historic revival, He said this shrine which is about 5000 years old Shivite pilgrimage in Kashmiri Hindu culture, representing a naturally formed cave where Lord Shiva’s divine presence is believed to have manifested.

Kiran Wattal along with Dr S P Verma , president of Gandhi Global Family, Kamal Ganjoo, and Babita Ji a political activist organised Langar for pilgrims.

The annual Chota Amarnath Yatra was also flagged off today from Sharda Mandir, Kaloosa, Bandipora, marking the beginning of the revered pilgrimage to the Chota Amarnath holy cave.

The Yatra was flagged off from Sharda Mandir, Kaloosa, by Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandipora, Ajaz Ahmad Zargar, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Zaffar Husson Shawl, in the presence of devotees, volunteers and local residents.

The Yatra holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva and reflects the district's rich tradition of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence. Pilgrims embarked on the sacred journey with devotion and faith, seeking blessings at the holy cave.

Members of the Muslim community from the area were also present on the occasion and warmly welcomed the Yatris, extending their heartfelt greetings and best wishes for a peaceful, safe and blessed Yatra.

The District Administration, in coordination with the Police and other concerned departments, had put in place necessary arrangements for the smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage.

The 15-kilometre Yatra proceeds from Arin-Dardpora through Shampthan and culminates at the Chota Amarnath Cave.

The Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandan) festival was celebrated with traditional religious fervour and gaiety at the historical Shiv Temple at Omouh, Verinag (Pahla Darshan Shree Amar Nath Ji Yatra), Kashmir, today.

During the one-week grand celebration, a sacred MahaYagya which began with Kalash Pooja, Ganesh Ji Astutti, Shanker Prarthana, Shivlingam Pooja, and Mata Parvati Prarthana was performed with full religious and spiritual fervour by the Vitasta Devasthan Prabandhak Committee, South Kashmir Verinag.

The Hawan was solemnized by Jyotshi Rakesh Sharma besides the traditional Flag was hoisted by Inder Krishan Koul. The president of the Verinag Committee Ashok Koul was Yejman of the hawan.

The district administration emphasized the role of the VDPC Verinag in the initiative of restoring temples and shrines in Verinag. They assured all possible help from the district administration for the development of Verinag ancient shrines.

Hundreds of devotees all over India including men, women, and children, participated, besides the local population and district administration and paid their obeisance. Special prayers and rituals were also performed traditionally.

With the help of district administration, the Managing Committee of VDPC had made all adequate arrangements for the devotees. After the completion of rituals and prayers, people were served with Prashad.

The secretary general of VDPC Verinag, Pt R K Bhat praised all the donors who have been donating generously for the development of Omouh Mandir and Vitasta Shrines.

The construction and other overall development works of both the shrines at Omouh and Vyeth Vathur were highly appreciated by all the devotees present on the occasion as well as by the Distt. administration