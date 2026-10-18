Devotees throng Durga temples  across Kathmandu on Maha Ashtami

KATHMANDU, Oct 18: Devotees thronged temples dedicated to Goddess Durga across Kathmandu Valley on Sunday to offer prayers on Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Nepal's 10-day Bada Dashain festival.

Maha Ashtami holds special religious significance for Nepal's Hindu community, who worship the goddess in her forms of Mahakali, Mahalaxmi and Mahasaraswati, associated with power, wealth and knowledge.

Bada Dashain, Nepal's biggest Hindu festival, is marked by family reunions, prayers and rituals. The nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Nawadurga, are worshipped during Navaratri.

The celebrations culminate on Vijaya Dashami, the tenth day, when elders apply tika -- a mixture of vermilion powder, curd and rice -- and give jamara, or barley shoots, to younger family members as blessings.

Large crowds gathered on Sunday at temples across Kathmandu, including Guheshwori, Naxal Bhagawati, Bhadrakali, Shova Bhagawati, Bijeshwori, Indrayani, Raktakali, Bajrayogini and Taleju Bhawani. The shrines were decorated with colourful lights and paper flags for the festival.

Devotees offered prayers and performed rituals at homes and temples, including at the Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, while animal sacrifices were conducted at several shrines as part of traditional observances.

The recitation of the Durga Saptashati, a sacred text associated with the Markandeya Purana, is another important ritual performed on the occasion.

On Saturday, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah and President Ramchandra Paudel extended Dashain greetings, stressing the festival's role in strengthening family bonds, social harmony and national unity.

Paudel said the festival helped foster goodwill and fraternity among Nepal's diverse ethnic, religious and cultural communities, while Shah highlighted its importance in preserving the country's traditions and bringing Nepalis together.

This year's celebrations come as Nepal continues to mourn the victims of the August 26 Bhotekoshi flash floods that killed over 1,400 people. Shah expressed condolences to bereaved families and said the government was working to rehabilitate those displaced by the disaster. (PTI)