Yatin Mahajan

Deviation and misuse of Foreign funds in India pose a direct challenge to the nations Sovereignty, Integrity, and internal Security. Wherein unregulated or covertly diverted foreign money can be funneled into political mobilization, and influence domestic elections by diverting foreign money to campaigns and also influence policy making . Investigations by Indian agencies have highlighted foreign-sourced funds being utilized to orchestrate localized protests , legal roadblocks, and sustained opposition against critical industrial, mining, and energy projects and creating disruption of public and economic infrastructure. Foreign funds have historically have been tracked toward large scale religious conversion drives or inducement based outreach in sensitive and vulnerable tribal or border regions and also divides the country , shifting the demographic and social balance without democratic consent , which creates a threat to national integrity and also create cultural alteration and in a country like India which is a culturally rich and culturally diverse country , deviation and misuse of Foreign funds is threatening the diversity and the social practices and sense of unity amongst the citizens of india , which prevails from the time immemorial. Foreign funding also promotes Love Jihad , which is a new threat to civilized society in modern times. Foreign funded organisations are sometimes weaponized to deepen religious , regional or caste based polarization , threatening communal harmony and public order. Unaccounted foreign contributions can build parallel financial structures and ecosystems that nurture radicalization. Law enforcement operations ( such as raid on cross border or foreign missionary/charity networks tied to illicit cash or foreign debit card channels ) have exposed instances where external money directly or indirectly supported ultra left extremist or militant groups. External funds are occasionally channeled to provide heavy legal or logistical defense networks for individuals facing serious charges related to terrorism or anti state activities. To counter these risks, India enforces strict transparency rules, mandated bank tracking, utilization audits, and registration cancellations via Ministry of Home Affairs under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which is in the process of amendment under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill , 2026 to curb the deviation of foreign funds within India in modern times which has threatened the sovereignty, integrity and national security of India.

To address the above stated risks the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 was enacted to create a modern regulatory framework that addresses evolving cross border financial flows, loopholes in existing law and stringently protects India's Sovereignty, Integrity and National Security. Original 1976 Act, was enacted during the emergency and it could not keep pace with the modern time requirements, as international engagement expanded and cross border financial transactions grew increasingly complex. Under the old 1976 Act , NGO registrations had perpetual validity, whereas Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 introduced a five-year validity period for registration certificates and mandated a structured renewal process to ensure continuous monitoring.

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The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution (i.e. grants or donations) by individuals, associations or companies. It also aims to prevent any diversion of such contribution towards activities detrimental to national interest. All entities must obtain an FCRA certificate to receive foreign contribution for their activities. The 2010 Act introduced a five-year renewable registration certificate and a prior permission route for one-time recipients.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 aimed to curb the diversion of foreign contributions toward unauthorized or illegal purposes that deviated from the declared objectives of recipient organisations. This law introduced stringent provisions to stop foreign funds from being used in activities detrimental to the national interest, public order, or internal security. It introduced stricter provisions on how much foreign contribution could be spent on administrative overhead which was fixed to be 50% to ensure maximum funds are not deviated from the declared objective and go toward actual grassroots and charitable programs. This legislation enacted reporting mechanisms, audits and compliance obligations for associations , educational institutions , religious groups and NGOs receiving foreign money.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill , 2026 was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25,2026 to significantly tighten the regulatory framework governing how non-governmental organizations and individual receive and utilize foreign funding. It introduced a framework for supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets of an organization that ceases to have an FCRA certificate. An Organisation may cease to have an FCRA certificate if the holder of the certificate has made an incorrect or false statement , any terms and conditions of the certificate or the Act are violated , the government feels that the cancellation would be in public interest, or the holder of the certificate has not engaged in any reasonable activity for the benefit of society in its chosen field for two consecutive years, or has become defunct. Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill , 2026 further added that a registration certificate will cease if it is not renewed before expiry , no application for renewal was made , or the renewal application is denied. All organisations desiring to receive foreign contribution must register with the central government and obtain a certificate. This certificate must be renewed every five years. Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 also provides that the certificate may be cancelled by the central government, or surrendered by the organisation if it does not wish to further receive or use foreign contribution.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill , 2026 creates a Designated Authority to take over, manage and dispose of assets of an organisation whose FCRA registration has been cancelled, surrendered or ceased. A certificate is deemed to be ceased when the organisation fails to renew it before its five-year validity period expires. The Bill proposes to formulate such regulations relating to the handling of assets upon cancellation, surrender, or cessation of a certificate of registration, the management of defunct organisations, and other administrative and compliance processes.

As per the Act, if the certificate is surrendered or cancelled, the foreign contribution and assets created out of it will vest in such Authority as may be prescribed. The Bill replaces the vesting provisions from the Act with new provisions. Wherein it provides for a Designated Authority, in which foreign contribution and assets will vest, including those assets created partly from foreign contribution. Vesting will be provisional till a fresh certificate is granted, or the certificate is renewed or restored. Failing this, the vesting will be permanent. If the certificate is renewed, restored or granted fresh, the Designated Authority will return the unutilised portion of the foreign contribution or assets. Designated Authority must use the assets permanently vested in it for public purposes. It may transfer such assets to ministries, departments, authorities or agencies of the central or state government. It may also dispose assets through sale or other processes. Proceeds from disposal along with unutilised foreign contribution will be credited to the Consolidated Fund of India. For permanently vested assets that are fully or partly a place of worship, the Designated Authority must entrust its management to such person and in a manner as prescribed. It must also ensure that the religious character of the place of worship is maintained.

Under the Act, entities that are not registered with the central government with an FCRA certificate must obtain prior permission from the central government before receiving foreign contribution. Prior permission is given for the specific purpose for which it is obtained, and from a specific source. The Act also states that such prior permission will be valid for the specific purpose or specific amount of foreign contribution received. The Bill adds that such foreign contribution shall be received and utilised within such time period as may be prescribed.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill,2026 was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee to address intense opposition, wherein the bill proposes to create a Government appointed Designated Authority to take over, manage , or permanently vest foreign contributions and assets if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled , surrendered or not renewed. But opposition MPs strongly protested in parliament, claiming the bill threatens institutional independence, due process and legitimate non-governmental organisations, demanding either a complete withdrawal or major changes. But the Bill does not aims to threaten the legitimate NGOs as the bill solely focuses on appointing a Designated Authority to take over, manage , or permanently vest foreign contributions and assets if a NGO does not possess a valid FCRA Registration Certificate or prior permission from the Central Government before accepting foreign contributions , which is a mandatory provision under the existing Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act,2010, which will inturn create such foreign contributions and assets legalised. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill,2026 is enhancing the scope of provision of possessing FCRA Registration Certificate a provision under the existing Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act,2010.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill,2026 strengthens oversight over foreign funding in India to curb misuse , money laundering and terror financing risks. The Government maintains that stricter FCRA enforcement aligns with Financial Action Task Force recommendations and aims to shut down illicit channels, terror financing or foreign -backed interference disguised as civil society or charitable work. There was a Lack of clear , uniform legal framework to handle infrastructure, land or financial assets built using foreign contributions when an organization's FCRA Registration Certificate is expired, was cancelled, or was surrendered and thousands of registrations had expired or gone unrenewed over the years, leaving a grey area around the fate of foreign funded assets. The Government cited the necessity to safeguard democratic institutions, public safety, and national sovereignty from unregulated or covert foreign financial influence, aligning India's framework with similar foreign-influence transparency laws in other democracies.

Supporters of the bill argue that the amendments are necessary to stop terrorists and hostile entities from funneling money into India under the guise of charity or humanitarian aid. The Government also argues that this bill aims to prevent foreign-funded assets from disappearing into legal grey zones or supporting unverified network. Beyond the legal framework of the FCRA, federal agencies like the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate consistently track unauthorized , cross -border financial networks designed to back subversive internal events. The Court affirmed that illicit funds funneled from the Pakistani establishment through hawala networks were directly used to finance organised stone-pelting and arson disguised as public street protests. Investigations into the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) revealed a Rs 262 crore cross-border network operating through Gulf-based committee and shell entities. These international remittances were directly weaponized to fund radicalization camps , unlawful assemblies, and physical module within the country. Pulwama Millitant Attack and Pahalgam Millitant Attack both the terrorist attacks were funded by the Pakistani establishments and supported by the Pakistan.