Development Should Aim For Welfare Of Every Person, Minimise Disparity: Bhagwat

YAVATMAL (MAHARASHTRA), Sep 29: Development should seek to achieve the welfare of every person with the "last person" in society at its centre, and the gap between the highest and lowest levels of development should be as small as possible, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti here, Bhagwat also said the concept of 'Antyodaya' meant ensuring that the last person in society was as happy as possible.