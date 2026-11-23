‘Zero-casualty approach for disaster management’

ITANAGAR, Nov 22:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Government was following a 'zero-casualty' approach for disaster management, under which timely warnings and immediate evacuation measures were being prioritised to protect vulnerable people.

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Inaugurating the 12th battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi, near here, he said it would significantly strengthen disaster preparedness and response across the Northeast, one of the country's most vulnerable regions to natural calamities.

Shah said the region is prone to various natural disasters and stressed the need for preparedness, modern warning systems and coordinated efforts to minimise loss of lives and property.

He said the campus has been constructed in accordance with earthquake-resistant standards, keeping in view the vulnerability of the region to seismic activity.

The Home Minister said the NDRF's expansion, improvement in resources and specialised training were among the key priorities of the government to strengthen the country's disaster management capabilities.

Highlighting the importance of community participation in disaster management, the home minister appreciated the role of local volunteers, including children associated with scouts and trained 'Aapda Mitras', who remain prepared to assist people during emergencies.

He said disaster management efforts should not be limited to specialised forces but must involve people at the grassroots level, including village-level functionaries.

Shah claimed that the country's improved disaster response mechanism has improved and timely cyclone warnings, issued 24 to 48 hours in advance, help authorities evacuate people from vulnerable areas and prevent casualties.

He said there have been several cyclones in the last four years in which no lives have been lost, attributing the achievement to improved forecasting, preparedness and coordinated evacuation efforts.

Meanwhile, Shah accused the Congress of neglecting development and providing inadequate financial assistance during its rule in Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the Centre, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has substantially increased its support for the progress of the northeastern state.

Addressing a function organised by the state Cooperation Department here, Shah claimed that the Centre had provided Rs 33,530 crore to Arunachal Pradesh during the UPA rule between 2004 and 2014, while the financial assistance rose to Rs 1,64,664 crore during the 2014-2024 period under the NDA government.

Shah said tax devolution to the state went up four times, while grants increased 18 times.

He said the figures reflected the Narendra Modi government's commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

"The growth of Arunachal Pradesh's budget from Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 36,000 crore suggests how development has expanded in the last 12 years," he said.

Highlighting the Vibrant Villages Programme, Shah said the prime minister has changed the perception of border villages by describing them as the "country's first villages rather than the last".

He said development must begin at the borders and residents there should enjoy all basic facilities and livelihood opportunities.

The programme has helped reverse migration in Arunachal Pradesh, with people returning to nearly 40 villages, leading to an increase in their populations, he said.

The government has been addressing concerns relating to electricity, schools, basic amenities and employment in these areas, Shah said. (PTI)