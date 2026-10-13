Development in J&K picked up with formation of NC Govt: Sagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Provincial vice president and MLA Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar said that the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir has picked up once again with the formation of the elected NC Government, with concrete measures being taken to address public needs, grievances and demands on a priority basis.

He said the Government is committed to meeting public expectations and ensuring the delivery of essential facilities to the people.

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Salman was speaking at a special meeting of Block Hazratbal at Nawa e Subha. The meeting reviewed organisational activities at the block level, party programmes, issues and difficulties faced by the public, local demands, and ongoing developmental works in the constituency. Details of development works undertaken under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the CAPEX budget were also presented.

Sagar said that projects of public importance would be identified and taken up on a priority basis to address people's difficulties and ensure that essential services reach their doorsteps. He said the foremost priority of the elected Government was to fulfil public expectations, address grievances and align the development process with the needs of the people.

He urged party functionaries and workers to maintain close contact with the public and play an active role in conveying their issues and demands to the concerned authorities. He said the real strength of any political party lies in a strong grassroots organisation, adding that strengthening the National Conference's standing and public trust requires party workers to stand by people in their moments of joy and sorrow.