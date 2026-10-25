Devastating Floods

A wake-Up call for Jammu

Rakesh Kumar Sharma

rakesh.kartik3742@gmail.com

Nature has its own laws, and whenever the natural balance is disturbed, the consequences can be devastating. In recent years, the world has witnessed disasters such as flash floods, tsunamis, extreme rainfall and glacier-related events. Climate change and global warming are altering weather patterns and increasing the risk of extreme rainfall in many regions. Warmer air can hold more moisture, while changing weather systems can contribute to unpredictable and intense downpours.

Advertisement

The recent flash floods in Jammu have once again highlighted the immense power of nature and the vulnerability of human settlements to extreme weather events. The unprecedented rainfall on 11 October 2026 brought normal life to a standstill, inundated residential colonies, damaged roads and vehicles, disrupted transportation and caused tragic loss of a human life. Several localities, including Raipur Domana, Durga Nagar, Bakshi Nagar, Janipur, Roop Nagar, Muthi, Ban Talab and Nagrota, experienced severe waterlogging , flooding and landslides. According to reports, Jammu received around 185 mm of rainfall in just three hours, breaking the previous October record of 160 mm set 71 years ago.The tragedy is not merely a consequence of heavy rainfall; it also raises serious questions about urban planning, drainage management, environmental protection and disaster preparedness.

When Nature's Fury Meets Human Negligence

Heavy rainfall is a natural phenomenon, and no administration can completely prevent flooding caused by extraordinary weather conditions. However, its impact can be reduced through scientific planning, timely maintenance and responsible development. Unplanned urbanisation, encroachment upon natural water bodies and obstruction of drainage channels can aggravate flooding.

Jammu has expanded rapidly in recent years, with new residential colonies, commercial establishments and roads transforming its landscape. Unfortunately, development without adequate water drainage and environmental safeguards can turn heavy rainfall into a recurring disaster. Natural streams and nallahs, which carry excess rainwater away from settlements, must not be treated as vacant land available for construction or encroachment. Their natural course and water-carrying capacity must be protected.

Encroachments and Administrative Accountability

One of the major concerns highlighted by the recent floods is the condition of drains, streams and water channels across the city. Construction near water bodies, narrowing of drainage channels, dumping of garbage and accumulation of silt can obstruct the free flow of rainwater. Incomplete drainage works may further aggravate the situation.A thorough, impartial and technically sound investigation is therefore necessary. Government agencies must identify encroachments on natural drainage channels and flood-prone areas. Illegal structures obstructing the natural flow of water should be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. However, lawful property owners must not face arbitrary action.Transparent surveys based on revenue records, satellite imagery and engineering assessments should guide corrective measures.

The responsibility for managing urban flooding cannot rest with a single department. Municipal authorities, development agencies, engineering departments, Revenue officials and disaster management authorities must work in close coordination. Regular inspections, timely desilting, removal of waste and completion of drainage projects before the rainy season are essential.

The September 2025 floods also caused extensive damage in Jammu, particularly due to the overflowing of the Balol Nallah and flooding in adjoining areas. Reportedly incomplete repair and restoration works require urgent attention. Repeatedly announcing relief packages and repairing damaged roads after every disaster will not solve the problem unless underlying weaknesses are addressed.

Remedial Measures Required from the Administration

A comprehensive flood-management plan is urgently needed. All major drains and natural watercourses should be mapped, scientifically assessed and regularly maintained. Pending drainage and flood-control projects must be completed within prescribed timelines, with independent quality checks and public disclosure of progress. Vulnerable low-lying areas and locations prone to flash floods should be identified, and appropriate preventive measures taken. Unauthorised construction along floodplains, natural drainage channels and other prohibited areas must be prevented. Urban planning should prioritise green spaces, rainwater absorption, water retention and sustainable drainage systems instead of uncontrolled expansion.

An effective early-warning system, supported by reliable weather forecasts, timely local alerts and public announcements, is essential. Rescue teams, emergency equipment and relief materials should be strategically positioned in vulnerable areas during periods of heavy rainfall. Regular mock drills and public awareness programmes should educate residents about safety precautions and evacuation procedures.

Responsibility of Citizens and Public Representatives

Citizens also have an important role in reducing flood damage. People should avoid construction over water bodies and obstruction of natural drainage channels. Building activity must comply with required permissions and approved plans. Garbage, plastic waste and construction debris must never be dumped into drains and streams. Residents should report blocked drains, illegal encroachments and unsafe construction to the appropriate authorities. During heavy rainfall, people must avoid crossing flooded roads, streams and underpasses, even when the water appears shallow. Residents of vulnerable localities should follow official warnings and move to safer locations whenever advised. Public awareness campaigns in schools, neighbourhoods and residential colonies can promote a culture of disaster preparedness. Community participation is essential, but it must complement, not replace, the statutory responsibilities of government agencies.

Public representatives, particularly those serving Jammu City and flood-prone areas, should remain proactive in ensuring timely preventive measures, effective flood-control planning and promote restoration of essential services. They should listen patiently and respond sensitively to citizens' grievances without loosing patience especially during distress. They must also advocate adequate allocation of funds for flood control and Restoration works and ensure their judicious utilisation, transparency and accountability.

Relief, Rehabilitation and Restoration

Behind every flood-related loss lies a human story of hardship. Families may lose furniture, appliances, documents, clothing and essential household items. Small shopkeepers and daily-wage earners can suffer financial setbacks that take months or years to overcome, while the loss of life leaves families with an irreparable void. The administration should conduct a transparent assessment of damage and provide eligible victims with timely relief and compensation under applicable rules. Particular attention should be given to poor families, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those without adequate support. Relief must be distributed according to genuine need and verified losses, without discrimination or unnecessary delays. It must also address disrupted livelihoods, unsafe homes and the needs of affected families, while correcting the weaknesses that contributed to the disaster.

Role of the Revenue Department in Preventing Encroachments

Despite shortage of manpower at every level Revenue Department has been playing a crucial role in preventing encroachments on natural watercourses, streams, nallahs, canals and other drainage channels in Jammu and Kashmir. Under applicable provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996 (1939 A.D.), including Section 133 concerning encroachments on common land and land reserved for public purposes, competent Revenue Officers can take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

Similarly, Section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1956, provides for action against encroachments on common paths, channels, drains and water sources, subject to its applicable conditions and procedures.

Revenue officials, particularly Tehsildars and other competent officers, should ensure proper maintenance and verification of land records, regular field inspections and timely demarcation of areas recorded as Gair Mumkin Khad, Gair Mumkin Darya and Gair Mumkin Nallah. Upon detecting unauthorised occupation or construction, they should initiate appropriate legal proceedings and coordinate with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and other concerned agencies for action in accordance with due process.

The Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, also provides a legal mechanism for removing specified obstructions from embankments, their slopes and the waterways of water sources. Effective enforcement of applicable legal provisions, supported by interdepartmental coordination and accountability, is essential to preserve natural drainage systems and protect human life and property.

Conclusion: A Shared Responsibility

The recent floods should not be treated as an isolated incident that will soon fade from public memory. They must become a turning point in the way Jammu plans its growth and protects its environment. Climate variability and extreme rainfall make preparedness, sustainable development and effective disaster management increasingly important. Human activities, including unplanned construction, environmental degradation and obstruction of natural drainage channels, can significantly worsen the impact of natural disasters. We all share responsibility-as citizens, public representatives, government officials and implementing agencies.

A high-level committee should identify the root causes of flooding and formulate long-term strategies. Concerned departments must be held accountable wherever negligence or violations are established. Citizens, irrespective of their social or political standing, must also abide by the law. Jammu deserves development that is safe, planned and sustainable. The precious lives lost and the suffering of affected families must not be forgotten. Let us resolve to protect natural watercourses, enforce building regulations, strengthen drainage infrastructure and ensure accountability at every level.

A disaster cannot always be prevented, but its impact can be reduced through foresight, preparedness and responsible governance. The time to act is now, before another spell of heavy rainfall brings further suffering to the people of Jammu.

(The author is a Retd Tehsildar and President, Golden Age Welfare Society, Jammu)