MLA announces Rs 1 lakh assistance

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 22: A major fire incident broke out early this morning here at village Ganote Bhatti, resulting in complete destruction of four residential houses belonging to four families. Fortunately, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

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Upon receiving information about the fire incident, teams of Fire and Emergency Services, Quick Response Team (QRT), J&K Police and Civil Administration rushed to the affected area to undertake firefighting, rescue and relief operations.

The fire hit houses belonged to Bashir Ahmed, son of Ilam Din; Firdos Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmed; Mohammad Israil and Imtiaz, all residents of Thata Ganote.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anna Lata Sinha, rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue, firefighting and relief operations.

Senior district officers, along with personnel of Fire and Emergency Services, Police, QRT and Village Defence Guards (VDGs), remained deployed on the ground to coordinate the response. Click here to watch video

Meanwhile, MLA Ramban, Arjun Singh Raju also visited the fire-affected area and interacted with the affected families.

Announcing immediate financial assistance, he said Rs. 1 lakh would be provided from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to each family whose house has been completely gutted.

He further said that an assistance of around Rs. 1.5 lakh would be extended through the Hamdard initiative.

Raju added that he had approached Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, seeking additional financial assistance for the victims from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Despite the affected houses being located away from the motorable road, the coordinated efforts of the response teams, with active support and cooperation of locals, helped to bring the fire under control.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that four houses were completely gutted in the fire, but fortunately there was no loss of life or injury to anyone. Interacting with the affected families, he said that the district administration stands firmly with them and is extending all possible assistance to mitigate their hardships and provide immediate relief.

Immediate relief material was provided to the affected families through the Red Cross. The Deputy Commissioner further assured that eligible compensation under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms would also be provided to the affected families as per the prescribed procedure.

Meanwhile, SSP Anna Lata Sinha said immediate action was taken after receiving information about the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially ascertained. However, preliminary accounts from local residents suggested that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the blaze.