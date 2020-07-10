Devastating fire damages mega mart, car

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Devastating fire damaged a mega mart and a car parked nearby it in Bakshi Nagar area, here today morning.

As per police sources, fire broke out in Vishal Mega Mart at Bakshi Nagar area today morning at around 9:15 am.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. Fire fighters along with tenders reached the spot and started operation to douse the flames.

After hectic efforts of several hours, the fire was brought under control, but till then the two floors of the mart were damaged in the ablaze, SHO Bakshi Nagar Inspector Manjeet Singh said, adding that a car parked near the mart was also damaged in the fire.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

However, cognizance in this regard has been taken by Bakshi Nagar Police.

The fire broke out probably due to short circuit, but exact reasons could be ascertained once the investigation completes, SHO Inspector Manjeet Singh said, adding that the mart was owned by TR Gupta, a resident of Channi Himmat.

According to the spokesman of Department of Fire and Emergency Services, a devastating fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart Bakshi Nagar today morning and around 12 fire tenders were pressed into Service including Bronto Sky Lift were pressed in to douse the flames.

DFO City Kanwal Peshin and DFO Headquarters Gandhi Nagar Goverdan Singh headed the operation, the spokesman said, adding that Director Fire and Emergency Service Dr B Srinivas was monitoring the operation, which was called off at 4:30 pm.