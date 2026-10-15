Deva Mai temple witnesses heavy rush during ongoing Navratras

Sanjeev K Sharma

JAMMU, Oct 14: Though a large number of pilgrims are daily visiting the shrine of Deva Mai temple on Trikuta Hills in Katra during the ongoing Navratras, very less devotees were seen in most of the prominent temples of the Goddess in Jammu.

For the first time in the history of J&K, the rush of devotees has increased enormously at the temple of Deva Mai near Katra.

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It is pertinent to mention here that the shrine of Deva Mai situated atop a hill was otherwise visited by a very few number of pilgrims though the shrine serves as "Dusra Darshan" (second place to pay obeisance) during the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Ji in Katra.

Trustee of the temple, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, claimed that about 1000 pilgrims daily visit Deva Mai temple to pay obeisance and that too on their own as the place has no public transport system to reach the shrine.

This temple lies amidst forests on Trikuta Hills which makes it an extremely beautiful site.

Meanwhile, the management authorities at some of the popular temples and shrines in Jammu informed that they along with some social organizations and volunteers have made all the arrangements like special prayers, Bhandaras etc for the visiting devotees but still their number at these places of worship remained very less this time in the ongoing holy Shardiya Navratras.

The number of devotees visiting the temples was very less on the first Navratra on Sunday as it rained heavily that day but things changed only a little in coming days.

"Next day, on Monday, the second Navratra, devotees visited the Shrine of revered Bawe Wali Mata but not in the expected strength," said Ankush Khajuria, who runs a shop outside the shrine from where devotees buy certain things like Chunri, Prasad etc for offering to the deity.

He informed that even on the third Navratra on Tuesday and the fourth Navratra on Wednesday, the number of visiting devotees at the popular temple was not as per expectations.

Mulkh Raj Sharma, priest at the temple informed that devotees continue to visit the shrine but not in the strength as is expected during the Navratra days.

He informed that during Navratra days the temple remains open from 4 am to 9.30 pm for devotees while the morning Aarti is performed at 3.30 am and the temple closes for one hour from 1 pm to 2 pm for cleaning the premises and to offer Bhog to the Goddess.

Mulkh Raj also said that there will be no special programme on Navmi and Dashmi this time, which are falling on Tuesday (October 20, 2026), because the "Tara Duba Hua Hai" (certain days considered non-auspicious).

"However, routine Kanya Pujan, Bhandaras and other such activities will continue throughout the Navratras," he maintained.

However, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Police authorities around all the prominent temple and shrines to prevent any untoward incident.