Detentions mark CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march

NEW DELHI, Oct 16:

Tricolours in hand and raising slogans of 'Jai Hind', hundreds of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and members of student organisations held a series of flash protests in central Delhi on Friday evening after police denied permission for the party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Connaught Place.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Advertisement

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA president Neha Bora were among the around 150 protesters detained by Delhi Police. The detentions drew sharp attacks from the opposition, while the BJP-led central government called the protest an attempt to bring about a regime change by "using" young people to spread "anarchy".

The protesters walked through the inner circle of Connaught Place, intermittently raising the slogan of 'Jai Hind' before dispersing and regrouping at different spots. Some also sang the national anthem.

Students and members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) protested at Mandi House, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and withdrawal of the 2023 Election Commissioner Appointment Act.

Minor altercations broke out between the protesters and police as the latter attempted to disperse the crowd.

Dipke and Bora were preventively detained by Delhi Police while on their way to participate in the protests, with the CJP leader headed to Connaught Place and the AISA chief to Mandi House.

While Dipke was picked up from his residence in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained at Mandi House. The detentions triggered scenes of jostling among crowds, camera crews and security personnel.

Police also began detaining protesters who had reached Connaught Place.

"Those attempting to disrupt law and order are being detained," a police officer said, adding that around 150 people have been detained so far.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel had visited Dipke's residence and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

The Aam Aadmi Party held a Tiranga march near Rashtrapati Bhavan and its headquarters in central Delhi. Holding tricolours, scores of party workers marched outside their office on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, raising slogans such as "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". (PTI)