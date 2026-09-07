Detained Pakistani Resident Repatriated Along IB In Jammu

Jammu, Jun 16: A Pakistani national, who was recently apprehended after inadvertently intruding into this side, was handed over to Rangers along the International Border here on Monday, officials said.

Nazir Sadhir, a resident of Luni Pundra village in Sialkot, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Golpattan Border Out-Post area, the officials said.

He was nabbed in Kanachak area of Jammu on September 3 soon after he entered into Indian territory from across the border.

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The questioning of the intruder later revealed that he was a resident of a Pakistani border village and had mistakenly crossed into Indian territory, officials said.

Accordingly, BSF troops established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and held a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers, following which the individual was handed over to them, the officials added. (Agencies)