Despite rain, one-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR: Despite rain one-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic continued though only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will allowed to move towards Srinagar on Monday on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Meanwhile, the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar road remained closed.

The traffic police department had issued a warning on Sunday evening that in view of inclement weather prediction by Metrological department till March 24, there are chances of blockade of national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. Therefore, people are strictly advised to avoid journey on the highway.

However, today traffic police spokesman said that despite rain the highway was through so far.

He said, therefore, LMVs were allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar on the highway. However, vehicles had to pass Nagrota between 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jakheni from 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing, he said.

About the HMVs, he said, only vehicles stranded between Nashree and Ramban will be allowed to move towards Srinagar. No fresh HMV will be allowed from Srinagar or Jammu, he said.

He said security forces are advised not to ply against traffic advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway. They may ply from Jammu to Srinagar, he said.

Meanwhile, the national highway connecting Ladakh with Kashmir valley remained closed since January Ist, 2021 due to accumulation of snow. However, Beacon had cleared the snow and declared the highway open on February 28 only to suspend traffic again after few hours due to fresh snowfall and avalanches.

However, traffic was allowed from Srinagar to tourist resort of Sonamarg on the highway after remaining suspended for about a week.

The historic 86-km-long Mughal road which remained closed for any traffic or pedestrian movement since December last year. There are many avalanche prone areas on the road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

The Anantnag-Kishtwar road also remained closed due to accumulation of snow. (AGENCY)