Despite Rain, Devotees Resume Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Along Old Track After 6-Day Break

Jammu, Jul 25: Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district partially resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for nearly a week due to adverse weather conditions, bringing relief and joy to thousands of waiting devotees.

Despite rains, the Shrine Board authorities allowed pilgrims to undertake the journey through the traditional track after putting in place extensive safety measures, including the deployment of personnel at vulnerable landslide-prone locations, officials said.

However, the new track remained closed because of the continued threat of shooting stones triggered by persistent rainfall. The helicopter and battery car services also remained suspended as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

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They said weather conditions are being monitored continuously and further decisions on reopening the remaining facilities will be taken based on safety assessments.

The resumption of the pilgrimage was welcomed with enthusiasm by devotees, many of whom had been waiting for days at Katra base camp to pay obeisance at the revered shrine.

"We had been praying for the yatra to resume. Despite the rain, we are happy that we can finally begin our journey. Mata Rani has called us," said Suranj Kumar, a pilgrim from Punjab.

He appreciated the Shrine Board and the administration for reopening the track only after making proper arrangements.

Shiv Kumar, a resident of Haryana, expressed gratitude over the decision, saying, he along with his family had reached Katra on July 19 when they came to know that the yatra has been suspended owing to torrential rains.

"We were disappointed by the suspension, but today's resumption has filled us with hope and excitement. We are ready to walk to the shrine with full faith," he said.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to follow advisories, cooperate with security personnel, and remain updated on weather-related announcements while undertaking the pilgrimage. (Agencies)