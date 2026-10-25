Despite instability in other parts, India has democratic stability, economic progress: Adityanath

LUCKNOW, Oct 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while many parts of the world grappled with violence and instability, India was steadily moving forward with democratic stability, economic progress and cultural consciousness.

In a post on X ahead of Modi's visit to Varanasi to attend the Indian Air Force's aerial display, Adityanath also accused some political forces of attempting to destabilise the country for their own interests.

"Under the visionary and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has written a new chapter in its economic strength on the global stage," he said on X.

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India is now among the world's fastest-growing major economies and is setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, innovation and development, he said.

"With the spirit of nation first, the roots of democracy have become stronger in the 'New India'. The common people are at the centre of policymaking, welfare of the poor is the priority of governance, 'antyodaya' is the foundation of self-reliance, and public participation is turning development into a mass movement," he said.

"At a time when many parts of the world are grappling with violence and instability, India is steadily moving forward with democratic stability, economic progress and cultural consciousness.

"At such a time, some narrow-minded political forces are conspiring to push the country into the fire of instability, anarchy and separatism for their own political interests. They are continuously attempting to tarnish India's image on global platforms, putting national interests at stake," Adityanath said.

Even amid these challenges, India is moving ahead with an unwavering resolve to achieve its development goals, he added.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's role in the country's development, Adityanath said the state was accelerating progress across sectors, from agriculture and manufacturing to investment and employment generation.

In a separate post on X, the chief minister welcomed Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Varanasi for the 'Wings Over Ganga' air show, organised to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

"Today, the skies of the eternal city of Kashi will be filled with pride at the valour and bravery of the Indian Air Force," he said.

He added that Modi would also inaugurate Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility, giving fresh impetus to the textile industry and industrial development in the region.

"On the sacred land of Maa Ganga, the valour of national defence, the resolve for industrial development and the glory of Sanatan culture will take the journey of a strong New India to new heights," Adityanath said.

The three-day aerial display at Namo Ghat features aircraft including the Tejas, Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI, along with the Surya Kiran aerobatic team and the Sarang helicopter display team.

Modi is scheduled to attend the event on Sunday, alongside Singh, Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. (PTI)