'Desist from targeting Hindu festivals, economy': VHP to oppn parties over Nov 1 rally

NEW DELHI, Oct 27: The VHP on Tuesday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of conspiring to disrupt Hindu festivals and damage the country's economy over the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan here.

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said Congress leaders rejected traders' appeal to postpone the rally, alleging that they would have readily cancelled it had the appeal come from certain other groups.

"INDI leaders must desist from conspiring to target Hindu festivals and the economy in the name of protests. The appeal to postpone the November 1 rally came from traders, so it was rejected," he wrote.

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He also pointed out that Ahoi Ashtami, a festival during which mothers observe a fast for the well-being and longevity of their children, falls on the same day.

The remarks came a day after traders held a protest at Kashmere Gate here, demanding that Congress defer the November 1 rally until after Diwali.

Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal said they will write to all parties in the INDIA bloc on the issue.

Traders also wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging them to reschedule the rally, citing concerns that security arrangements, road closures and traffic diversions could disrupt business in major markets during the festive season.

However, Gandhi on Monday said in a post on X that the protests will "stop in 30 seconds" if traders tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the "vote chori" issue.

The opposition rally aims to mount pressure on the Government and demand the CEC's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Beware! This triple C gang (Congress, Communists and communalists) is laying a trap from all sides to destroy traders' businesses, Hindu faith and the prosperity of festivals, as well as cripple the country's economy," Bansal said.

He alleged that conspiracies are being hatched to undermine the celebrations and prosperity associated with major Hindu festivals, adding that similar attempts were made during Navratri and Dussehra and are now being directed at Diwali.

"People of the country, especially the Hindu community, must remain vigilant against individuals and organisations that continuously follow an anti-Hindu path," he said.

Bansal asserted that opposition leaders will not succeed in their alleged attempts to hurt Hindu society and the Indian economy.

"INDI leaders must also remember this: No matter how hard you try, society will certainly respond when the time comes to your conspiracies that hurt Hindu society and India's economy. It will never allow your anti-India and anti-Hindu conspiracies to succeed," he said. (PTI)