‘Designovation- Design, Technology & Innovation’ Programme held at IIT Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: The Central Workshop, in association with the Centre for Essential Skills (CES), IIT Jammu, conducted six-week "Designovation - Design, Technology & Innovation" Internship Programme 2026, which concluded with a valedictory function at IIT Jammu.

The program witnessed the participation of 30 undergraduate students from 11 States across India, who gained hands-on experience in advanced manufacturing, design, and innovation through expert sessions, lab training, and industrial visits.

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A major highlight of the internship was the development of interdisciplinary group projects, where students identified real-world engineering challenges and developed innovative prototype-based solutions. The projects were showcased during the project display and presentation, where they received appreciation from Col Virinder Singh Jeji (Retd), Registrar, IIT Jammu, along with Prof Meenakshi Rajeev, Dean Outreach & Skill Development, Prof Ashwin Khambadkone, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and other academic staff members for their innovation, technical feasibility, and societal relevance.

Recognizing the quality and innovation demonstrated by the participants, a few of the projects have been identified for further development and are being considered for patent filing (IPR), reflecting the strong potential of the solutions developed during the internship.

The program was conducted under the guidance of Dr Akash Subhash Awale, Professor In-Charge, Central Workshop, with the dedicated efforts of Arun Kumar, Workshop Officer; Vivek Sharma, Assistant Workshop Officer, and the entire Central Workshop team.