Designated private hospitals to increase bed capacity for COVID patients: Div Com

*Hints towards capping of rates being charged

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today convened a meeting of Health and Medical Education Department regarding rationalization of COVID cases management in designated private health care institutions.

The meeting was attended by CEO Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg; CEO Ayushman Bharat, Sagar Doifode; MD NHM, Yasin Choudhary; Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Principal Government Medical College Jammu, Director Health, besides Director ASCOMS, Jammu and management of Narayana Hospital and other concerned officers.

Keeping in view the surge in Covid-19 cases in recent times and to keep all possible facilities in place for treatment of Covid-19 positive cases; the Div Com directed the ASCOMS and Narayana Hospitals to increase their bed capacity for Covid-19 cases with all necessary facilities like ICU, Ventilators etc. The Div Com also directed both the institutions to share regular details of bed occupancy with MD NHM and Director Health Services.

The Divisional Commissioner asked both the private institutions to provide details of the tariff being charged by them for management of COVID positive cases under various packages. It was discussed during the meeting that in order to rationalize the expenditure being incurred by patients; many States/ UTs have ordered for a capping on the rates being charged by private hospitals under the provisions of Disaster Management Act.

The CEO Ayushman Bharat, J&K apprised the Div Com that at present there is a huge gap between the reimbursement under covid management package of Ayushman Bharat and rates being actually charged by the private institutions; thereby leading to excessive out of pocket expenditure by the poor patients.

“As the Covid-19 positive cases are increasing there may be more demand of Covid-19 hospitization in near future so there is a need to enhance critical care capacity for treatment of Covid-19 cases”, The Div Com said.

The Div Com also directed Deputy Commissioner, Jammu and MD NHM and other concerned officers to hold a meeting with private nursing home associations in this regard and make a comprehensive plan for successful management of Covid-19 positive cases; based on the level of facilities available in some suitable private institutions for Covid management.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner and IGP, Jammu Mukesh Singh, also convened a meeting with Presidents of Market Associations of Jammu and asked them to comply with the Government orders and strictly follow Standard Operation Procedures to successfully combating Covid-19 spread.

The meeting was attended by SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Additional Commissioner Jammu, ADC Jammu besides President Chamber of Commerce, Presidents of Raghunath Bazar Association, President Residency Market, Apsra Market, Ware House Market Association and other representatives of market associations.

The Divisional Commissioner urged associations to comply with Government orders and follow all preventive measures which are necessary to contain the spread of the virus. He also asked them to avoid gatherings in the markets.