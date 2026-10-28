DES clarifies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Apropos the news item titled “Massive irregularities surface in postings of newly promoted Statistical Officers”, published in the 27th October 2026 edition of the Excelsior, the Directorate of Economics & Statistics (DES), J&K, has claimed that the report does not reflect the actual position regarding the sanctioned strength of Statistical Officers in Block Development Offices across the UT of J&K.

“The Government had created 142 posts of Statistical Officers under block-level Planning Machinery by virtue of G.O. No. 105-PD of 2008 dated 07.10.2008, issued by the Planning, Development& Monitoring Department, J&K. In the meanwhile, Rural Development &Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) Department, J&K had also created 142 posts of Statistical Officers in the erstwhile blocks. The presence of two Statistical Officers, as such, does not mean that two Statistical Officers have been adjusted against a single sanctioned post as 02 posts of Statistical Officers exist in these blocks,” it said.

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Further claiming that the adjustments were made in accordance with the extant rule position keeping in consideration, the available sanctioned strength, administrative exigencies and functional requirements, the clarification, issued by Joint Director (Centre), DES, J&K, said that if any specific discrepancy is brought to the Directorate’s notice, the same shall be examined on merit in accordance with the applicable rules.