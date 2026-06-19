Deputy CM Inspects New Legislative Assembly Building Project In Jammu; Emphasizes Timely, Quality Completion

JAMMU, Jun 19: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today inspected the ongoing construction work of the new Legislative Assembly building in Jammu and reviewed the progress achieved on the prestigious project.

During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister assessed various components of the construction work and emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest standards of quality while ensuring adherence to the prescribed timelines.

He directed the concerned officers and executing agencies to expedite the pace of work so that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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The Deputy Chief Minister underscored that the new Legislative Assembly building is a vital public infrastructure project and a symbol of democratic governance. He stressed that there should be no compromise on quality and called for regular monitoring to ensure smooth and efficient execution of the work.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister visited Bajalta, Jammu, to express his heartfelt condolences to former District Development Council (DDC) Member, Shameema Begum, on the demise of her husband.

He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He shared the grief of the family and prayed for strength and courage for them to bear the irreparable loss.

Several officers, engineers and local representatives accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during the visit.