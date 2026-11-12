Deputation meets JMC Commissioner, raises issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: A deputation of Old Janipur Civil Society Action Committee led by its chairman, Kulwant Singh Sambyal, here today, met Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner, Ayushi Sudan and raised demands like two halls for senior citizens at Subash Chander Neta Ji Park.

Other demands raised included repair and renovation of bathrooms at the Park, pruning of big old trees at the Park, installation of dustbins there and appointment of a Chowkidar.

Advertisement

Still more demands included construction of a Nag temple in the Park, installation of CCTV cameras and flood lights, repair of non-functional solar lights, repair and renovation of the community hall at Mohalla Shant Nagar and blacktopping of certain roads in the area.

After listening to the delegation the JMC Commissioner assured that appropriate action would be taken on priority regarding the issues raised.