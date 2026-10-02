Depositors of CCBL Jammu protest over non-payment of their savings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The depositors of Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd Jammu today held a strong protest in Jammu, expressing serious concern over the continued difficulties being faced by thousands of depositors in accessing and withdrawing their own hard-earned savings.

Neelam Sharma, a depositor of Citizen Cooperative Bank Jammu, raised serious concern over the difficulties being faced by depositors. She emphasized that the genuine voice and grievances of depositors must be heard by the concerned authorities and urged them to take immediate steps to safeguard the interests of affected families.

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Priya Gupta, another depositor, also expressed serious concern over the issue. She said that ordinary families have kept their hard-earned savings with the bank and are facing considerable financial difficulties because of the restrictions on accessing their money. She appealed to the concerned authorities to urgently intervene and provide a clear mechanism for depositors to access their legitimate savings.

Tilak Raj Sharma, also a depositor, strongly raised the issue of depositors and expressed concern over the difficulties being faced by the affected account holders. He said that depositors should be kept informed about the steps being taken to address the situation and urged the concerned authorities to give due consideration to the genuine grievances of depositors.

Tilak Raj Sharma further emphasized that genuine hardship cases, medical ground, particularly death cases, should receive special and speedy consideration, as families may urgently require access to the deceased depositor’s funds for expenses and other essential needs.

The protesting depositors stated that their deposits represent years of savings of ordinary families, senior citizens, pensioners, small traders and other members of the public. They demanded a transparent and time-bound mechanism for addressing their grievances and facilitating access to their money within the applicable legal and regulatory framework.

The depositors appealed to the Government of India, Government of J&K, concerned banking authorities and elected representatives to intervene urgently and work towards a practical resolution of the issue.

The protesters reiterated that they are not seeking any favour, but are seeking access to their own hard-earned money and a fair and transparent resolution of their genuine concerns.