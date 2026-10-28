Deposit Licensed Arms At Police Stations Before Ladakh Panchayat Polls: Nubra Officials To People

LEH/JAMMU, Oct 28: The district administration has asked people in Ladakh's Nubra holding licensed arms to deposit them at police stations before the forthcoming elections for 193 panchayats to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an order by the District Magistrate of Nubra, Mukul Beniwal, the prohibition came into immediate effect and will remain in force until the election results are declared. The polling process will conclude by November 30.

The order was issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, said the restriction was necessary to maintain public peace, tranquillity, and law and order during the election period.

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“All persons holding licensed arms in district Nubra are hereby directed to deposit their licensed arms at the concerned police station immediately,” the order said.

The district magistrate said the order was issued ex parte because it was not possible to serve individual notices on all concerned persons. It warned that any violation of the order would invite punitive action under the relevant provisions of law.

Officials said the order has been circulated to the concerned administrative and police authorities, including the Superintendent of Police, Nubra, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nubra, and the Station House Officer, Diskit, for necessary action and strict enforcement.

Authorities have also been directed to ensure wide publicity of the order across their respective jurisdictions.

The last panchayat and Municipal elections in Ladakh were held in 2018, and both terms expired in November 2023. (Agencies)