Deplorable road condition in Thannamandi irks people

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 2: The pathetic and deplorable condition of roads with in Thannamandi Municipality has once again exposed the complete failure and non-serious approach of the concerned administration and BRO towards the genuine problems being faced by the common public.

The picture itself speaks volumes. Deep potholes, broken road surface, loose stones, water accumulation and damaged edges have made even routine travel a nightmare for residents, commuters, schoolchildren, patients and elderly citizens.

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It is extremely unfortunate that despite repeated complaints and representations, the administration as well as BRO appears to be in deep slumber. The people of Thannamandi deserve safe and motorable roads-not excuses, assurances and prolonged inaction. A local said.

A road falling within a Municipal area cannot be left in such a miserable condition. The concerned authorities must immediately inspect the affected stretches, undertake proper repairs and ensure quality maintenance, rather than waiting for a major accident or loss of life to force action.

The public has tolerated enough. This is not merely a road issue-it is a question of public safety, dignity and accountability. The people of Thanna Mandi have sought the intervention of district administration into this matter.