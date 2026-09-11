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Dental check-up camp organised

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 10: KC Gurukul Public School, Paloura, Jammu, in collaboration with Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital, Amphalla, organised a two-day free dental check-up camp for its students. Held at the school premises from 9 am to...

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Daily Excelsior
04:19 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A dental professional checking oral health of a student during the dental check-up camp.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: KC Gurukul Public School, Paloura, Jammu, in collaboration with Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital, Amphalla, organised a two-day free dental check-up camp for its students.

Held at the school premises from 9 am to 2 pm, the camp featured a team of dental professionals who conducted comprehensive dental screening and provided guidance to students. The initiative aimed to promote oral hygiene and preventive dental care among children and create awareness about maintaining healthy teeth and gums.

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During the camp, students were examined for common dental concerns and guided on proper brushing techniques, oral hygiene practices and the importance of regular dental check-ups.

The school management appreciated Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital, Amphalla, for extending its valuable medical services and support towards the health and well-being of the students.

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