Denied NOC by J&K Health Services, Docs write to JP Nadda

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Eligible doctors serving in J&K are allegedly being denied No Objection Certificates (NOCs) required to apply for faculty posts at AIIMS Awantipora.

The United Doctors Front (UDF) Bharat has alleged that doctors serving under J&K's Health Services and Health & Medical Education establishments, despite fulfilling the requisite service and eligibility conditions, are being prevented from applying for the posts.

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In a letter to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, the organisation sought his "immediate intervention" and an "impartial examination" of the matter.

UDF said the affected doctors "seek only the right to apply and compete on merit" and alleged that preventing them from applying, "without providing clear and specific rule-based reasons", was a "serious and unacceptable bureaucratic obstruction."

The organisation further warned that if the exclusion continued, it could "adversely affect the morale of J&K doctors and the local medical workforce."

It also raised concern over whether local doctors were being "deliberately kept away from regular recruitment opportunities", potentially creating "an undue advantage for candidates from outside J&K."

UDF national vice-president and J&K in-charge Dr Mir Waseem urged Nadda to ensure that eligible J&K doctors are permitted to apply for AIIMS Awantipora faculty posts "without arbitrary administrative obstruction."

The issue has also drawn political attention. PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra said on X that J&K doctors "want to stay, serve and teach in Jammu and Kashmir" but were allegedly not being allowed to apply despite faculty posts being open at AIIMS Awantipora.

UDF has also sent its representation to the Chief Minister, Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary, Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department, the competent authority at AIIMS Awantipora.

A few doctors who spoke to Excelsior said that a similar recruitment drive for AIIMS Jammu did not require an NOC, claiming the clause has been introduced specifically for the AIIMS Awantipora recruitment.

Authorities in the Health and Medical Education Department could not be contacted for their response on the issue.