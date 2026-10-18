Dengue starts tightening grip on J&K; Doda’s 228 cases raise alarm

*1,393 cases, one death reported in UT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Dengue cases continue to be reported across Jammu and Kashmir, with 1,393 people testing positive so far this year and one death reported in the Union Territory. While Jammu district accounts for more than half of the total infections with 771 cases, the detection of 228 cases in hilly Doda district has raised concern, particularly as the area has not reported such a high caseload in the recent past.

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According to the latest data released by the State Malariologist, a total of 27 fresh dengue cases were detected on October 16 after 66 tests were conducted. Of these, 22 cases were reported from Jammu district, two from Rajouri and one each from Kathua, Kishtwar and other States/Union Territories.

The cumulative figures up to October 16 show that 1,393 dengue cases have been reported this year against 1,980 during the corresponding period in 2025. The department has conducted 19,385 tests so far this year, compared to 19,703 during the same period last year.

Jammu district continues to account for the highest number of infections with 771 cases, followed by Doda with 228 and Samba with 188. Kathua has reported 46 cases, Rajouri 30, Udhampur 28, Reasi 21, Ramban 20, Poonch 12, Kishtwar 12 and Kashmir seven. Another 30 cases have been categorized under other States and Union Territories.

The detection of 228 cases in Doda is particularly significant as the district, like Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri, is part of the hilly region, where such a high number of dengue infections has not been reported in the recent past. The figures underline the need for closer monitoring of the spread of the disease beyond the major urban centres.

The age and gender-wise breakup shows that adults account for the bulk of infections. Of the total cases, 1,198 were reported among adults aged 18 years and above, while 195 were recorded among children up to 18 years of age. The adult category comprises 710 males and 488 females, while the children's category includes 119 males and 76 females. Overall, 829 males and 564 females have tested positive.

One dengue-related death has been recorded so far this year, the same number as during the corresponding period in 2025. As per the reports, a 47-year-old man from Kaili Mandi area of Samba district died due to dengue at AIIMS Vijaypur on October 3.

The daily figures also indicate continued transmission during the second week of October. The UT recorded 51 cases on October 9, 42 on October 10, 23 on October 11, 55 on October 12, 45 each on October 13 and 14, and 34 on October 15.

Although the cumulative caseload remains below last year's level, the continued detection of fresh infections and the substantial number of cases in Doda call for sustained surveillance and mosquito-control measures, particularly in hilly districts where the disease has not recently been reported on such a scale.