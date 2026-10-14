Dengue cases reach 190 in Doda, ICMR-NIV team visits hotspots

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Oct 13: As the dengue cases continue to rise in Doda with number of infected persons reaching GMC Doda touching 190 mark, the health authorities sought assistance of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and NIV (National Institute of Virology) for vector surveillance and locate critical multi-strain dengue hotspots across the hilly town.

A joint team of five scientists from ICMR-NIV Pune led by Dr. Qaiser Farooq Dar, OIC, ICMR-NIV, North Zone Jammu and Kashmir visited Microbiology labs of GMC Doda and dengue hotspots in the town and examined the admitted patients and checked their diagnostic reports.

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Dr. Dar said that the district has recorded over 190 laboratory-confirmed dengue cases requiring hospital admissions, a sharp increase compared to historical trends in the traditionally non-prone mountainous district.

"Now we have taken samples to examine them further beside we also visited the hotspots from where maximum cases were reported," he maintained adding: "Once we complete our findings, the report will be submitted to J&K health authorities, accordingly further course of action would be decided."

Meanwhile CMO Doda, Dr. Vinod Sharma informed that the Department in collaboration with civic bodies is trying their best to contain the virus and to further strengthen the fight against Dengue.