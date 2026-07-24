Demolition of houses, mass arrests won’t eliminate terrorism: CM

‘Public support must for defeating terror’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that demolition of houses and mass arrests won't help to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and for defeating it public support is required.

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The remarks came after Police demolished the houses of two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Anantnag, hours after head constable Ashiq Hussain was killed in the district. Police also detained over 2500 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorists across Kashmir after the attack.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC in Srinagar, Omar cautioned against summary demolition of houses.

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"I understand the anger of the police. But there is an order from the Supreme Court that summary action should not be taken," he said.

The Chief Minister said demolition of houses and mass arrests could prove counterproductive and worsen the situation in J&K.

"We will not be able to improve the situation by demolishing houses and arresting thousands of people. On the contrary, the situation will get worse," he said.

Omar said that end to terrorism is not possible without common people joining the fight against it.

"We will definitely reach a point where the police, army and CRPF will do their work. But the real end will be when the common people join us and fight against terrorism," he said.

"I have run J&K state for six years. At that time, we were a state. The police command was in our hands. We knew that this would not end without the support of people," he said.

The Chief Minister said public anger over the killing of the police head constable should not be allowed to turn into hostility toward security forces.

"Even today, people are angry that the head constable of the police was brutally killed. But when the numbers around 1,000, 2,000, or 2,500 people are coming, then this anger is transmitted. I hope that we can bring our people together in this fight. Only then will we achieve real success," he said.

Omar said houses had also been bulldozed after last year's Pahalgam attack last year, but the exercise was halted after he intervened.

"We saw exactly this situation after the Pahalgam attack, when some people's houses were bulldozed. I had to talk to the central Government at that time and stop this process. When there was an investigation, it was found that none of the locals were involved in the attack. All the attackers came from outside," he added.

The Chief Minister said the Government has directed district authorities to compensate those affected by flooding and rain-related incidents.

"There were some losses. You saw in Beerwah, about 37 shops were swept away by river. We instructed the Deputy Commissioner to take action to compensate them," he said.

Omar said J&K needed a comprehensive long-term strategy to deal with increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

"We hope that this rain will stop now. But every year we are witnessing this. Last year and this year, the rain has caused losses. We have to sit down and make a comprehensive plan. We can't stop the rain," he said.

On CJP protests, Omar said the concerns of young people could not be ignored and called for dialogue.

"There is anger among young people, which has been ignored so far. It is a good thing that the Prime Minister has said through a post that young people are important," he said.

On activist Sonam Wangchuk's demand that there should be no retaliatory action against protesters before ending his strike, the Chief Minister supported dialogue and restraint. "There should be no retaliatory action on the children. If Sonam Wangchuk is ready to end his strike, then it is a good thing. There should be no retaliatory action. There should be a dialogue with the children," he said.

On the allegations by Union Health Minister JP Nadda linking his Government to the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) paper leak, Omar acknowledged that multiple examination papers had been leaked during that period.

"An inquiry was held. The matter is with the CBI. Many blacklisted companies were allowed to do recruitment. But I do not have the answer to what happened in that inquiry and investigation. You will have to ask this question somewhere else," he said.