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Home / Videos / Demolishing Houses, Arresting Civilians Won't Improve Situation in Kashmir: CM

Demolishing Houses, Arresting Civilians Won't Improve Situation in Kashmir: CM

  Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that demolishing houses and arresting civilians would not improve the situation in Kashmir, asserting that lasting peace can only be achieved through positive change from within society. Chief Minister said security measures alone cannot...

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Daily Excelsior
02:12 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that demolishing houses and arresting civilians would not improve the situation in Kashmir, asserting that lasting peace can only be achieved through positive change from within society. Chief Minister said security measures alone cannot address the underlying challenges and stressed the need for collective efforts by society to counter violence and extremism.

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