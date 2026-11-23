NEW YORK, Nov 23: Democrats are planning a dozen presidential primary debates for what's expected to be a crowded field of 2028 candidates, with the first scheduled for June, the Democratic National Committee announced Monday.

The DNC's announcement comes before major candidates have launched campaigns to succeed term-limited Republican President Donald Trump and follows the party's convincing midterm performance, when Democrats flipped both the House and Senate and secured their biggest majority in the new Congress in decades.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement the party is aimed at staying united and helping the eventual nominee win the White House.

"The DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle," he said in an emailed statement.

The debates could play a key role in generating attention for candidates and winnowing the field of possible nominees. Anticipating a large number of presidential hopefuls, the DNC said it will cap participation in each debate to 20 qualifying candidates over two nights, if needed.

The criteria for making the debate stage will be similar to 2020, when there was also a big field and a dozen debates, the DNC said, and will include meeting polling and other criteria such as grasroots fundraising.

More details are set to be announced in January, including specific times and locations for the debates, the DNC said, though the party determined five debates will be in 2027 and seven in 2028. The final primary debate is planned for March 2028.

For the first time, candidates must pledge to disavow dark money as a condition of making the debate stage, something Martin has pushed for. Corruption in government was a top concern for voters in the midterm elections.

The debate schedule is one of the most closely watched decisions the DNC makes, along with selecting the city for the 2028 convention. Earlier this year, the DNC narrowed the list of cities to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia. (AP)