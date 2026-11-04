Democratic change in India must take place through ballot: ABVP

Students take out massive rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jammu Mahanagar, organised a massive student rally under the slogan "Stop Anarchy, Embrace Democracy", witnessing enthusiastic participation from hundreds of students representing various colleges and universities across Jammu. The rally commenced from Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College and culminated at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh.

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The rally reflected ABVP's nationwide stand that democratic change in India must take place through the ballot, Constitutional procedures and the established democratic process-not through street disorder, mob pressure or attempts to destabilise Constitutional institutions. Carrying National Flags, banners and placards, students raised slogans against anarchy, violence and disruptive politics, while advocating democratic dialogue, institutional accountability and peaceful expression.

Addressing the gathering, Sannak Shrivats, State secretary, ABVP Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh said, "India is the world's largest democracy and political parties must respect mandate of the people. Political power must change through ballots, not through street pressure or mob-driven attempts to create instability. Constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, must be allowed to function independently and impartially. Attempts to undermine their credibility or exert pressure on them for political gains are contrary to democratic traditions."

He further stated, "The right to peaceful protest and expression of disagreement is an essential part of democracy. However, dissent cannot become an excuse for violence, vandalism, intimidation or anarchy. Electoral concerns and grievances must be addressed through evidence, established procedures and Constitutional forums. ABVP believes that democracy is strengthened by respecting institutions, accepting the people's mandate and upholding the rule of law. The youth must stand against the politics of disorder and work towards a stronger democratic culture."