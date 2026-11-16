Democracy Means Agreeing To Disagree, But Commitment To People, Constitution Must: VP

Bhubaneswar, Nov 16: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said democracy was about agreeing to disagree and disagreeing to agree, but elected representatives must share a common commitment to the people and the Constitution.

Addressing legislators at an orientation programme of the Odisha assembly in Bhubaneswar, he said differences of opinion were natural in a democracy but should not lead to disruptions that stall decision-making.

The orientation programme was boycotted by MLAs of the opposition BJD and Congress.

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"A major issue nowadays that we face inside Parliament and assemblies is disruption due to differences of opinion across the floor. What is democracy? It is agreeing to disagree and disagreeing to agree. That is what democracy is. However, we should remain committed to the people and the Constitution," Radhakrishnan said.

Ideas may differ on the floor of the assembly, but the Constitution must remain the common compass, he said.

"I always say in Rajya Sabha that debate, discussion or even sometimes disruption must always lead to a final decision-making. If we do not make decisions, there is no development," he said.

Healthy debate strengthens democracy, while constructive cooperation advances the state and the nation, the vice-president said, adding that the orientation programme was designed to encourage legislators to debate differences and arrive at consensus for development.

He also underscored the importance of Question Hour and Zero Hour in Parliament and state legislatures.

In a social media post following the programme, the vice president's office said Radhakrishnan emphasised the importance of constructive debates, informed discussions, adherence to legislative procedures and embracing emerging technologies to strengthen democratic institutions.

"He urged legislators to uphold Bharat's rich democratic traditions and work towards a developed Odisha, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," it said.

The programme was also addressed by Governor Braj Mohan Ram, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy. (Agencies)