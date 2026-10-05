Demand For Restoration Of Buddhist Temple In Zanskar To Be Looked Into: Kundra

Leh/Jammu, Oct 5: The government has assured the people of Zanskar district in Ladakh that their demand for restoration of a 1,000-year-old Buddhist temple and reconstruction of the link road and Zangla bridge would be looked into, officials said on Monday.

The assurance was given by Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra during his two-day visit to Zanskar.

Kundra reviewed various construction and developmental works in and around Padum and interacted with local residents and delegations, they said

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A delegation led by the local representative submitted a memorandum highlighting various developmental and infrastructure-related demands, including restoration of the temple, reconstruction of the link road and Zangla bridge, funds for parking facilities at Buddha Park, establishment of a library and improved telecommunications infrastructure, they said.

Kundra assured them that the matters would be examined by the departments concerned.

The chief secretary addressed a public gathering in Zangla village and interacted with residents. He inspected works being implemented under the special development package, including the new police station building, tourism department's amphitheatre and munsif court building.

At the munsif court construction site, he stressed the need for an integrated judicial complex accommodating both the revenue court and munsif court to ensure better coordination and efficient delivery of judicial services.

He also visited Government Degree College, Padum, Community Health Centre and Handloom Weaving Centre, where he reviewed ongoing activities and assessed infrastructure requirements.

Kundra directed the officers to ensure timely completion of ongoing works while maintaining quality standards and addressing the requirements of the local population.