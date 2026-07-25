Demand for Pradhan’s resignation non-negotiable: CJP to Ministers

Both sides to meet again today

NEW DELHI, July 24:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday told the Government that its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable and asked for a public apology to the protesting students who were "brutally thrashed" on July 20.

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In a meeting with Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those who committed suicide after the cancellation of the NEET test on May 3, its spokesperson Saurav Das said.

The two-hour meeting held at the Vithalbhai Patel House was aimed at finding an amicable solution to protests over the NEET paper leak and other irregularities in the exam system.

Nadda said the Ministers heard their demands and conveyed that they will get back to the CJP. "We will again meet on Saturday," he said.

"We told Union Ministers that our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable," Das told reporters after the meeting.

The CJP, which has been spearheading the protests that started at Jantar Mantar on June 20, was also represented by its spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka.

Besides the demand for Rs 1 crore compensation for families of suicide victims, Das said the CJP is also asking that FIRs against protesters should be withdrawn.

In a letter to the Government, the CJP spelt out its stand.

It acknowledged the "Government's eagerness to find a mutually beneficial solution" and said, "Over the last few days, we have held extensive consultations with supporters and members across the country and protesters at Jantar Mantar. We have arrived at a clear consensus that our demands, namely the resignation of Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for NEET victims, and no legal action against protestors, are non-negotiable."

"Furthermore, the Government of India, the head of the Rapid Action Force, and the Delhi Police Commissioner ought to publicly apologise to the students who were brutally thrashed by their forces," it said

The organisation also requested that the demands be accepted at the earliest. If not, the movement would only grow bigger and spread across the country, it said.

"Further, we would appreciate the Government's response to our five-point demand charter on examination reforms. The charter will prove critical in bringing about the larger structural reforms needed in the education system," the letter stated.

This was the third official meeting between the CJP and the Government.

Nadda held two back-to-back meetings with Das and Ranka on July 20 at the Minister's residence. That was the day thousands of protesters responded to the call 'Sansad Chalo' and began marching towards Parliament only to be pushed back by police batons and teargas. Scores of people were injured.

Friday's meeting took place hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night following government assurances on his key demands. (PTI)