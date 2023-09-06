Delta Force commemorates 30th Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Counter Insurgency Force (Delta), the oldest such organization in the Indian Army, commemorated its 30th year of glorious Raising Day.

On the occasion, General Officer Commanding, CIF (Delta) complimented all ranks for their outstanding contribution in maintaining vigil and ensuring peace and tranquility in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

He further exhorted them to rededicate themselves to the motto ‘Dridhta aur Veerta’ in the cause of safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation with steadfast determination.

Raised on 05 Sep 1994, the Delta Force has been instrumental in eliminating terrorism from the Chenab Valley and ushering an era of peace in the region. Till date, the Force has been conferred with 1439 Gallantry Awards including One Ashok Chakra, Five Kirti Chakras and Forty Six Shaurya Chakras.

Delta Force continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace, security and development in the region through effective, relentless and dynamic counter terrorism operations.