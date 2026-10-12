Delphic Council organizes interstate multilingual Kavi Sammelan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Aimed to bring together eminent poets, writers, artists and cultural personalities an Interstate Multilingual Kavi Sammelan organized by the Delphic Council of Jammu & Kashmir was held here today.

The programme was graced by MLA Sham Lal Sharma, as the chief guest, while Yudhvir Sethi, MLA Jammu East, presided over the function.

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Sohail Kazmi, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Taskeen, attended as the guest of honour, and Yassir Siddiqui of DAB International LLC FZ was the special guest.

Welcoming the distinguished guests and participants, Ashok Singh, president, Delphic Council said, "The objective of the Kavi Sammelan was not merely to celebrate poetry but to use literature as a bridge connecting people, languages and cultures."

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sham Lal Sharma appreciated the Delphic Council for organising the Kavi Sammelan.

He emphasised that art, literature and poetry are powerful mediums of expression that transcend linguistic barriers, promote mutual understanding and strengthen the bonds of unity and brotherhood.

Presiding over the function, MLA Yudhvir Sethi appreciated the Council for providing a common platform for poets, writers and literary personalities from different states and linguistic backgrounds.

He emphasised that literature, poetry and cultural expressions play a vital role in strengthening social harmony, promoting mutual understanding and fostering unity among people.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks to the distinguished guests, participating poets, artists, Council members, media representatives and all those who contributed to the event's success.