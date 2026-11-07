Delina flyover to open for traffic in May 2027

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 6: The Delina flyover on the Narbal-Delina National Highway project is targeted to be opened to traffic by the end of May 2027, with construction entering its final stage, officials said today.

Speaking to 'Excelsior', project manager Naveed Bashir said work on the flyover was progressing round-the-clock, with superstructure work currently underway and the executing agency making efforts to meet the deadline.

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"The work is now in its final stage. Superstructure work is underway, and we are striving to throw it open for traffic by the end of May," he said.

He said the four-lane highway stretch from Narbal to Delina under Package-I had been completed and was already open to traffic, while the Delina flyover remained the primary focus of construction.

The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion at Delina, which has emerged as a major bottleneck for commuters travelling between Baramulla and Srinagar.

Bashir said work was also progressing on the Kupwara and Uri bypasses, while the Patan bypass was part of the broader project. The four packages comprise the Narbal-Delina stretch, Patan bypass, Uri bypass and Kupwara bypass.

Meanwhile, local stakeholders said completion of the flyover and bypasses would reduce travel time, ease congestion and improve connectivity between North Kashmir and Srinagar.

Mohammad Shafi, a resident, said commuters travelling between Baramulla and Srinagar faced frequent traffic jams, particularly at Delina and Patan, where incomplete infrastructure had emerged as major bottlenecks.

The delays, he said, affected not only daily commuters but also patients travelling to hospitals in Srinagar, employees, traders and transporters.