Delimitation kindles hope among STs

The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed nine out of total ninety assembly seats to be reserved for Scheduled Tribes in both the regions of Union Territory.

The proposal is largely welcomed by the main tribal communities of Jammu and Kashmir -the Gujjars, Bakerwals,Gaddis, Sippis and Shina/Dards. The recommendations of the Delimitation Commission has rekindled hope among the tribes.

The implementation comes after 30 years of the grant of Scheduled Tribes status as all these communities were listed as tribal on 19 April 1991, after an amendment in the ST list for J&K -1989 by the Parliament of India. In view of the special status of the erstwhile state, no political reservation was granted to STs as warranted under provisions of the Constitution of India till 2021.

The tribal communities termed the draft recommendation of the Delimitation Commission regarding the reservation of nine seats for tribals (STs) in J-K Assembly as a step that will prove historic towards tribal development and their political empowerment.

The main objective of Delimitation is to redraw boundaries in a way so that the population of all seats (based on the data of the last Census) and the geographical area is to be taken into consideration to provide equal opportunities to tribal and people living in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the census 2011 the Tribal population constitutes 11.9% of total Population of J&K. Here under is distribution of existing Assembly segments viz a viz tribal population in all the districts/ Division and UT of J&K

Existing Assembly segments- district wise Tribal population

The census 2011 data reveals that Rajouri district stands first among 20 districts with the highest Scheduled Tribe population constituting 18% of the total tribal population of J&K.In total 4 Assembly segments the distributions of tribal population ratio across the district is – Rajouri, Darhal, Kalakote and Nowshera figure at number one to four in descending order.

This is followed by Poonch District where tribal population constitutes 14% of total ST population and 40% of total population of the district (Source 2011-Census). The descending order of population of tribal in Assembly segments is – Haveli figures at number one while Mendhar and Surankote figures at number two and three.

Anantnag is the third district of UT where a sizable tribal population resides. In three Assembly segments viz Kukarnag, Pahalgam and Dooru , STs are in good numbers, as per descending order of population.

In Reasi district, Gool-Arnas Assembly segments possess the largest tribal population followed by Reasi Assembly Segment. In Bandipora district, the Bandipur segment has the largest tribal population followed by the Gurez Assembly Segment.

The Lolab Assembly segment in Kupwara District has the largest tribal population followed by Karnah Segment . In other Assembly segments, tribes are scattered.

In Jammu district, Nagrota Assembly segment is largely populated by tribes.

In Ganderbal district, Kangan segment is thickly populated by the STs.

In Kathua district, Kathua and Basohli segments have a sizable tribal population.

Ramban Assembly segment in Ramban District, Inderwal segment in Doda district, Kishtwar Assembly segment in Kishtwar District, Uri Assembly Segment in Baramulla district , HomeShallibog in Kulgam District, Shopian Assembly segment in Shopian District, Vijaypur in Samba District having sizeable tribal population.

The tribal population is scattered in districts like Pulwama , Srinagar, Badgam and Udhampur.

Existing Assembly segments- Jammu Division -Tribal population

As per 2011 census, in Jammu Division , Rajouri Assembly segment in Rajouri District possesses the highest tribal population followed by Haveli Assembly segment in Poonch, Darhal (-Budhal) in Rajouri District figures at number three in population. Gool-Arnas , Mendhar and Surankote Assembly segments are at fourth, fifth and sixth rank in tribal population. Kalakote Assembly segment is on 6th rank in terms of descending order of population of St communities, as per census 2011.

Existing Assembly segments- Kashmir Division -Tribal population

In Kashmir Division, as per census 2011, the Kangan Assembly segment in Ganderbal possesses the highest chunk of tribal population, while the Kukarnag Assembly segment in Anantnag district is at number two, Lolab Assembly segment figures at number three in descending order of tribal population in the region. While Bandipur, Pahalgam, Doru, and Noorabad Assembly segment figures at 4th, 5th , 6th and 7th rank in descending order of population.

Existing Assembly segments-Joint Kashmir-Jammu Division -Tribal population

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the constituency-wise population of tribes (2011-Census) in descending order is (1) Rajouri segment in Rajouri district, (2) Haveli Assembly segment in Poonch district, (3) Darhal (-Budhal) segment in Rajouri district, (4) Mandhar segment in Poonch district, (5) Gol-Arnas segment in Reasi district, (6) Kangan in the segment in Ganderbal district (7), Kukarnag segment in Anantnag district, (8) Lolab segment in Kupwara district, (9) Bandipur segment in Bandipora district, (10) Gurez in Bandipora District, (11) Kalakote segment in Rajouri district, (12) Pahalgam segment in Anantnag district, (13) Dooru segment in Anantnag ,( 14) Noorabad in Kulgam District (15) Ramban in the segment in Ramban Rajouri district.

Geographical Considerations

In case, the geographical conditions are taken into consideration by the commission while reserving 9 seats for tribal, the Gurez Assembly Segment in Bandipur district and Basohli Segment in District Kathua may figure in the list nine reserve seats for STs.

Rekindling of Hopes

The proposal of the commission has generated a new ray of hope for the Gujjars , Bakerwals and Gaddis who were facing political exclusion for the last 30 years when ST status was granted to them by the Centre. Such a move will help to empower them at large besides it would eradicate poverty, caste stigma , social inequality as tribal.

Owing to geographical settings, in passing decades, the indicators of development of ‘Schedule Tribes’ of Jammu and Kashmir , reveal an intense growth in socio-economic, education and health status of tribal groups. Inadequately represented in socio- politico-administrative structures- the tribal being mainly nomads, semi-nomads or different habitats, necessitate inventive initiatives, form the government for effective resolution of adversities , they have been facing since long.

The new proposal of Centre to grant Political Reservation to Gujjars / Bakarwals is largely hailed by the community as it will be a “biggest gift” of the 21st century for STs of J&K as the community have been agitating to get political reservation Since 1991.

Political empowerment of Tribes

A substantial chunk of the Tribal Population resides in Jammu and Kashmir and they play a big role in political process and power formations in the UT. There are 20 Assembly constituencies where Gujjars-Bakarwals constitute 25% to 60 % of the franchise. Besides, there are ten Assembly segments where Gujjar candidates won elections which includes,Haveli, Surankote, Mendhar, Rajouri, Darhal, Gool-Arnas Gulabghar, Kalakote , Kangan and Uri . In other 14 constituencies, Gujjar/Bakerwal vote can turn the tables which include, Kukarnag, Noorabad, Pahalgam , Kupwara, Karnah, Nagrota, Inderwal, Shangs, Tangmarg, Bandipur, Ramban, Kishtwar, Bani, Basoli.

Besides, above 24 seats, there is a sizable population of Gujjars and Bakerwals residing in around 50 Assembly segments of Jammu and Kashmir except for a few urban constituencies, where they can play a decisive role. In each district, they are scattered in each segment and are playing a decisive role and impact election results.

These historical steps will strengthen Gujjars identity in Jammu and Kashmir and the people belonging to far-flung areas of the state will be able to play a positive role in the development and progress of the region and country.

(The author is a Tribal Researcher and can be mailed at javaidrahi@gmail.com )