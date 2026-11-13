Delhivery partners with Tata Motors, Euler Motors, Montra Electric to deploy up to 2,000 eCVs

MUMBAI, Nov 13: Logistics firm Delhivery Ltd has partnered with Tata Motors, Euler Motors and Montra Electric to deploy 1,500-2,000 four-wheeler electric commercial vehicles across its intra-city logistics network over the next 12-18 months, the company said on Friday.

The pacts are part of the company's plan to put close to 5,000 eCVs into operation within three years, it said.

The tie-up with Tata Motors will include the Tata Intra EV. Euler Motors' Turbo City Plus will be the first vehicle to be deployed, serving smaller commercial applications.

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Larger electric vehicles will join the fleet later for heavier-payload operations, the company said, adding, the collaboration with Montra Electric aims to expand EVIATOR deployment nationwide.

The EV push targets its intra-city fleet of vehicles running under 200 km a day, a segment where EVs now compete with diesel on total cost of ownership, Delhivery said.

The electric fleet deployment will span multiple small commercial vehicle segments, beginning with products for urban deliveries and scaling up to higher-capacity electric commercial vehicles for operations requiring larger payload capacity, the company said.

EVs currently account for up to 12-13% of Delhivery's eligible intra-city fleet and the company aims to raise this to 50% in the next 2-3 years while it is looking to fully electrify its sub-200 km fleet within 4-5 years on the back of investments in advance payments for vendors and in charging and parking infrastructure, it said.

"Partnering with Tata Motors, Euler Motors and Montra Electric lets us expand our electric fleet across vehicle categories. The charging facilities we are piloting will make EV adoption easier and more affordable for our vendor partners," said Prashant Gazipur, Chief Operating Officer, In City Operations, Delhivery.

The company said it is also piloting charging infrastructure at its facilities, starting with Delhi-NCR, with low-cost charging and free parking for vendor partners to encourage wider EV adoption. (PTI)