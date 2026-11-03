NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘very poor’ category at 332 as a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning, with Jahangirpuri recording the highest reading at 452 in the ‘severe category’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The development comes a day after the city recorded its first ‘very poor’ air quality day of the season, with the AQI settling at 324 on Monday.

According to the CPCB data, eight of the 57 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded severe air quality at 9 am, while 32 stations were in the very poor category. (Agencies)