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Home / National / Delhi's AQI slips to ‘very poor’ as thick smog engulfs city; Jahangirpuri worst at 452

Delhi's AQI slips to ‘very poor’ as thick smog engulfs city; Jahangirpuri worst at 452

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘very poor’ category at 332 as a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning, with Jahangirpuri recording the highest reading at 452 in the ‘severe category’,...

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Daily Excelsior
10:48 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A worker sprays an anti-foaming chemical solution from a boat to tackle toxic foam on the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj ahead of the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘very poor’ category at 332 as a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning, with Jahangirpuri recording the highest reading at 452 in the ‘severe category’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The development comes a day after the city recorded its first ‘very poor’ air quality day of the season, with the AQI settling at 324 on Monday.

According to the CPCB data, eight of the 57 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded severe air quality at 9 am, while 32 stations were in the very poor category. (Agencies)

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