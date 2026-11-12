NEW DELHI, Nov 11 : Delhi's air quality showed some improvement on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 299 in the 'poor' category at 7 am, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast mist and shallow fog during morning hours over the next several days.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 13 and 17 degrees Celsius, with no rainfall predicted during the coming week.

Despite the improvement in the city's overall pollution levels, several monitoring stations continued to record 'very poor' air quality, reflecting the uneven distribution of pollutants across the national capital.

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Chhawla reported the highest AQI at 396, followed by Chandni Chowk at 379, DTU and IIT Delhi at 375 each, North Campus at 374 and ITO at 367, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Other pollution hotspots included Burari Crossing (362), Pusa (359), NIH Narela (352), NSUT Jaffarpur (351), NSIT Dwarka (350), CRRI Mathura Road (348), Punjabi Bagh (341), JNU (339), Aya Nagar (337), Talkatora Garden (331), Vivek Vihar (326), Sirifort and Wazirpur (321 each), Jahangirpuri (320), Burari (315), Badarpur (312), Mundka (305), Anand Vihar and Bawana (304 each), and RK Puram (300).

The city's pollution levels had deteriorated following Diwali celebrations on Sunday, with the accumulation of particulate matter adding to the seasonal pollution burden.

Falling temperatures, relatively stagnant atmospheric conditions and morning fog have also emerged as concerns, potentially slowing the dispersal of pollutants.

The Delhi government has stepped up dust suppression measures, deploying water sprinklers across different parts of the city to reduce airborne particulate matter.

According to the IMD, shallow fog was observed at several places in Delhi during Wednesday morning.

At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum stood at 30.6 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was recorded during the preceding 24 hours.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies on November 12, with mist or shallow fog likely at a few places during the morning.

Similar conditions are expected on November 13, 14 and 15, with fog likely at most places.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius during this period.

From November 16 onwards, the maximum temperature may decline further to 26-28 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could drop to 13-15 degrees Celsius.

Mainly clear skies are expected, although morning mist and shallow fog are likely to persist.

The IMD has indicated no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days, with dry weather conditions expected to continue across Delhi and the adjoining NCR region.

(UNI)